The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Tuesday

7:44 a.m. Indian Rock Road, Naramata. Medical first response.

7:54 a.m. Gammon Road, Naramata. Car fire.

9:40 a.m. Gammon Road, Naramata. Assist other agency.

9:57 a.m. Forestbrook Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.

3:28 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Cooking fire.

3:49 p.m. Highway 97, Okanagan Falls. Car fire.

4:01 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

4:46 p.m. Giant’s Head Road, Summerland. Alarm.

4:52 p.m. Moosejaw Street, Penticton. Alarm.

5:17 p.m. Green Mountain Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

6:33 p.m. Lone Joe Road, Anarchist Mountain. Burning complaint.

6:38 p.m. Highway 40, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.

6:52 p.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

11:37 p.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

Wednesday

3:17 a.m. Garnet Avenue, Summerland. Assist other agency.

6:33 a.m. Penticton, Main Street. Alarm.