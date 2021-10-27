The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Tuesday
7:44 a.m. Indian Rock Road, Naramata. Medical first response.
7:54 a.m. Gammon Road, Naramata. Car fire.
9:40 a.m. Gammon Road, Naramata. Assist other agency.
9:57 a.m. Forestbrook Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.
3:28 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Cooking fire.
3:49 p.m. Highway 97, Okanagan Falls. Car fire.
4:01 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:46 p.m. Giant’s Head Road, Summerland. Alarm.
4:52 p.m. Moosejaw Street, Penticton. Alarm.
5:17 p.m. Green Mountain Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
6:33 p.m. Lone Joe Road, Anarchist Mountain. Burning complaint.
6:38 p.m. Highway 40, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.
6:52 p.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
11:37 p.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
Wednesday
3:17 a.m. Garnet Avenue, Summerland. Assist other agency.
6:33 a.m. Penticton, Main Street. Alarm.