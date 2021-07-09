Buffy Sainte-Marie is a living legend.
The Indigenous musician, social activist, educator and visual artist presently has her work on display at the Penticton Art Gallery in “Pathfinder,” an exhibit which runs throughout the summer.
Born in 1941 on the Piapot 75 Reserve in the Qu'Appelle Valley, Sask., her music career dates back to the early 1960s when she played folk festivals, coffee houses in Greenwich Village and Toronto and Indian reservations.
In 1964, she was named Best New Artist by Billboard magazine.
Those who have covered her songs include Cher, Glen Campbell, Donovan, Neil Diamond, Janis Joplin and, most famously, Elvis Presley, who scored a top-40 hit with “Until It’s Time For You To Go.”
In 1971, Sainte-Marie broke into the Top 10 in the UK with her own recording of “Soldier Blue” and, the following year, she recorded “Mister Can You See,” a top-40 hit on the Billboard charts in the U.S.
Following a five-year spot as a semi-regular on “Sesame Street,” she had her greatest commercial success when she co-wrote “Up Where We Belong,” a No. 1 hit which later won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. It was used in the climactic scene of “An Officer and a Gentleman.” (It beat “Eye on the Tiger” by Survivor from “Rocky III,” which was also nominated in 1982.)
She spoke earlier this week with Herald editor James Miller from her home in Hawaii about the Penticton exhibit, thoughts on the residential school crisis and, of course, her most famous song.
JAMES MILLER WRITES: Buffy was probably one of my favourite interviews of my career — top five, easily. She was incredibly kind, but funny and fascinating to listen to. She regularly called me by my first name and twice apologized — “I’m probably boring you with all these details.” No she wasn’t. I was given a sneak preview of her show. Everyone should run — not walk — to see this show. It’s right here in our backyard.
MILLER: How did the Penticton exhibition come about?
SAINTE-MARIE: Paul (Crawford, the curator of the Penticton Art Gallery) can tell you better. There had already been conversations before I knew about it. Gilles Paquin, my manager, and his associate at Paquin Entertainment, Natasha Lowenthal, put the idea together. I’ve done lots of concerts and speeches in the Okanagan, so I was thrilled at the idea. I’m happy that we were able to all find each other. Everybody is happy and excited and I’m very happy and grateful to now know Paul.
MILLER: Are you going to eventually make it to Penticton this summer?
SAINTE-MARIE: I would like to, but travel restrictions make it difficult. Show business has been shut down for a long time now because of COVID and I have pending concerts that were left over and I have to fulfill those engagements. Realistically, I don’t see anything in Western Canada at the moment and I’m very bummed out I can’t be there. Maybe later in the summer.
MILLER: What can we expect to see and experience at the Penticton Art Gallery show?
SAINTE-MARIE: Please talk with Paul about this, as I don’t get to see it. It’s all my stuff — the paintings, the moccasins I beaded for my son when we were doing “Sesame Street,” the computer on which some of the paintings were started in 1984, new works that haven’t been exhibited before. I even include my purple sequin jacket in the exhibit. Most of my pieces have already been exhibited somewhere else in Canada. I’ve been exhibiting for a long time, but not so much as a professional exhibitor whose been to art school and knows a lot of things.
MILLER: It’s my understanding that this is a first. Would you like to do this show elsewhere?
SAINTE-MARIE: My first exhibition of large-scale digital art — some eight feet tall — was in 1994 before people knew about digital art. They thought it’d be pie charts, charts and forms. Ha ha! I’ve done lots of exhibitions in museums and galleries (Glenbow, McKenzie Gallery, etc.), but this one hasn’t been seen before. Paul curated it and I’m just drooling over the video walk-through. New things, different things, hand-drawn things, even show biz things that relate to either the process or the final work. I believe Paul would like the show to travel. I’d love that.
MILLER: Is it an enjoyable or nerve-wracking experience choosing what you’d like to display?
SAINTE-MARIE: Oh it was fun. I invited Paul from the gallery and Natasha from my team to a Zoom-a-thon walk around my studio where I’d assembled lots of personal addenda associated with the big paintings: early hand-drawn sketches, test prints, original software, even my very first Macintosh (128k) and now it’s at the Gallery where everybody can see it. It’s so cute, but really powerful too. My life as a writer/visual artist/musician collects and reflects a lot of light from several different directions at once, and the support paraphernalia add reality bits of information that connect those worlds.
MILLER: If I may, what is your personal reaction to the residential schools tragedy occurring in both Kamloops and in Saskatchewan?
SAINTE-MARIE: I’ve been in touch with relatives at Piapot where my family is from, and some of our kids went to Marieval. We’re all still learning. This news is not unexpected for us. But I’m continually surprised that it feels like a fresh wound every time I think of it. I’m working with WINHEC (World Indigenous Nations Higher Education Consortium), delivering a keynote to them this week. Colonial horrors weren’t perpetrated on Indigenous people only in Canada. The same Doctrine of Discovery mentality traveled all over the world and we all need to find ways for present and future generations to deal with how it’s still affecting us today — both ourselves and our non-Indigenous neighbours. I’m advising compassion for us all as we bring our children home. Yes, it’s a nightmare, and we’re doing our best to survive it.
MILLER: In the last remaining months of his life, Gord Downie did some incredible work telling the story of Chanie Wenjack, (the young boy who died fleeing a residential school.) Did you ever meet Gord?
SAINTE-MARIE: No, I never did meet him. I know his family and I know his band. I would have really liked to have met him. He really started something terrific… unbelievable.
MILLER: What are your recollections of starting out in the 1960s?
SAINTE-MARIE: I wrote a song “My Country: Tis of Thy People You’re Dying” and I made it Indian 101 in six minutes. It was a scholarly song, I wanted to include enough points in it for those who were interested. I was this dear, little thing who wrote love songs. The press in New York and Los Angeles was looking for headlines. I was the little girl who could make you cry. The reaction from the press to “My Country” — which, by the way, is bullet-proof, accurate and I even had footnotes — was “this little Indian girl must be mistaken.” It was over 50 years before Truth and Reconciliation, to which I was an honorary witness, and I sang that song the day the report was released. It has since been translated into Cree on www.literacy.org.
MILLER: As a movie lover, I want to ask you about “Up Where We Belong.”
SAINTE-MARIE: Everyone thinks that my Academy Award is the bees knees, but the best thing that ever happened for me was two of my early scholarship recipients from the 1960s became the president and founder of tribal colleges in their home community.
MILLER: Did you know at the time that you wrote it that it would be a criticial and commercial success and that it would remain relevant 40 years later?
SAINTE-MARIE Not at all. It was just a melody. The record company didn’t believe in the song, they thought it was awful and it went on to win every damn award. The melody I wrote – da da da da da da da da — (director) Taylor Hackford embedded it into the entire score throughout the movie. I had done other movie scores, but I had no idea that it would become what it became. I do love it. I remember Richard Gere came over to my house just before the movie was released. We had both gone to the University of Massachusetts, but I had never met him. I can’t remember now why he came over. How do you have Richard Gere come to your house and you don’t remember why? But I do remember that Richard loved the song. Will Jennings wrote beautiful words, Jack Nitzsche wrote an amazing score for the movie and Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes sang it beautifully. Sometimes it’s just a great day.”
--
RECONCILIATION
When asked what should be done to reconcile, Buffy Sainte-Marie referenced the “Downie-Wenjack The #215pledge,” a call for five concrete actions.
1. Deny the narrative that this was an isolated incident.
2. Channel feelings of anger towards action.
3. Uncover undocumented graves across Canada’s residential schools.
4. Reunite families with the remains of loved ones.
5. Accept the truth of residential school survivors and Indigenous Peoples’ lived experience.