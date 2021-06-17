Ribfest is slated to return to Penticton this summer.
The event, organized by the Rotary Club of Penticton, is set to fill bellies in Skaha Lake Park from Sept. 17-19. All of your favourite ribbers are expected to be back, too.
“We’re excited to do it,” said organizer Barb Hoolaeff in a press release Thursday.
“We had a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and we are now going forward following Public Health Office safety guidelines. We’re very excited to bring it back after one year out.”
Through 2019, the event had been held downtown in Okanagan Lake Park, but it was moved to the other end of the city due to scheduling conflicts. That turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as the new location has more space to allow the festivities to be spread out, plus more shade and parking.
Proceeds from Ribfest are going to rebuild the splash pad at Skaha Lake Park.