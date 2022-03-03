The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
7:24 a.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
7:26 a.m. Highway 3, Anarchist Mountain. Motor-vehicle incident.
7:29 a.m. Turner Street, Summerland. Assist other agency.
8:03 a.m. Highway 97, Oliver. Medical first response.
10:59 a.m. Willowbrook Road, Willowbrook. Medical first response.
11:19 a.m. Wyles Crescent, Penticton. Medical first response.
12:30 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response (OD).
1:20 p.m. Glenfir Road, Naramata. Structure fire.
1:52 p.m. Highway 3A, Kaleden. Motor-vehicle incident.
3:38 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
3:41 p.m. Finnerty Road, Penticton. Assist other agency.
5:59 p.m. Highway 3A, Keremeos. Alarm.
6:02 p.m. Highway 3A, Keremeos. Alarm.
Thursday
12:30 a.m. Warren Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.