Seniors who haven’t been able to return to their homes in some Princeton apartment buildings that were hit by flooding last fall will be offered temporary shelter in a 20-unit housing project planned for the town’s industrial park.
The B.C. government announced this week it has ponied up $1.4 million to place 10 modular buildings, each containing two one-bedroom apartments, at the Stan Thompson Industrial Park.
Each apartment will have a kitchen, private bathroom and balcony. Laundry will be available in each modular home, shared between two units. Extensive landscaping will help provide additional privacy and outdoor space for tenants to enjoy.
The development, construction of which is expected to be complete in early 2023, will house seniors who were previously living in the Silvercrest apartment buildings, which were severely damaged by flooding in November 2021.
All tenants who were displaced from Silvercrest and have not been able to secure housing elsewhere will be offered the option to move into the new units. They will continue to pay the same monthly rents they were paying prior to the flooding. Any remaining units will be made available to other eligible Princeton-area seniors.
"Although not a permanent solution, I am happy that we will have an interim housing option for those who were displaced by the November flood," said Mayor Spencer Coyne in a press release.
"This is a unique solution, and the town is thankful to the province and BC Housing for working with us toward a stable housing option until that permanent solution is found."
The land under the project is owned by the Town of Princeton, which offered the space on a five-year lease, while the facility will be operated by the Princeton and District Community Services Society. BC Housing also committed to helping with funding and working to secure permanent replacement housing.
The province claims it has now provided $53.6 million in funding to 10 B.C. communities that were damaged by last fall’s floods.