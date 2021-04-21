Time to dig out your cooler: In just two more weeks, adults will once again be able to legally enjoy an alcoholic beverage at some Penticton beaches and parks.
Following a well-received pilot project in 2020, city council on Tuesday gave tentative approval for the program to return this year. The vote was 5-0. Mayor John Vassilaki recused himself because his family owns a liquor store.
Final approval is expected at the May 4 council meeting. After that, the program would run through Oct. 15, with booze permitted in designated areas every day between noon and 8 p.m.
The idea was first put forward by Coun. Campbell Watt as a way to boost pandemic-stricken businesses by encouraging people to enjoy take-out food and beverages from local places in the newly licensed public spaces
“I think this was a good idea that’s evolving into a great one,” Watt said Tuesday.
“I realize that sounds (self-serving), but I think what we’ve allowed here is really progressive and really positive, and I really appreciate the way we’re taking cautious steps moving forward.”
Coun. Judy Sentes, who opposed the program at first, has since changed her tune.
“I feel much better about supporting it at this point. I think we’ve done everything appropriately,” she said.
“But most importantly to me is that the public has demonstrated their responsibility to take advantage of this.”
To help monitor the program, the Penticton RCMP last year set up a special classification for complaints related to alcohol consumption in the designated areas. There were a total of 80 files opened and none resulted in criminal charges.
But recognizing some other concerns, council budgeted an additional $87,000 for 2021 to install more signage and waste receptacles, plus do more frequent cleanups, within the special areas.
On the north end of the city, the designated area spans parks and beaches along Okanagan Lake from Power Street east through Marina Way Beach. On the south end, the designated area covers the western half of Skaha Lake Park.
Port Coquitlam and North Vancouver were the only other B.C. communities to allow consumption of alcohol in their parks last summer, while several others, including Vernon, rejected the idea.
The bylaw that allows the city to regulate the consumption of alcohol in public places was signed by then-mayor Jake Kimberley in 1992 to cut off the flow of booze following a riot at an MC Hammer concert.