Those looking to help flood-stricken Princeton residents are invited to drop off donations this Saturday at the Penticton Indian Band Community Hall.
Volunteers will be on hand from 8 a.m. to noon to accept the donations at 265 Green Mountain Rd.
The band is asking specifically for: flats of drinking water, non-perishable food items, baby items, cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products.
For more information, call Tabitha Eneas at 250-493-0048 or email teneas@pib.ca.
At least five square blocks of Princeton, between the downtown core and Tulameen and Similkameen rivers, were flooded by surging waters in the early morning of Nov. 15.
In response to calls for help from the mayor, the Canadian Armed Forces this week dispatched 35 soldiers to Princeton to help with cleanup and sandbagging efforts.