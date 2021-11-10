Transmission of COVID-19 is occurring faster in West Kelowna than other areas of the Central Okanagan.
The spread of the disease in West Kelowna is comparable to Enderby, where vaccination rates are substantially below the provincial and Okanagan averages.
West Kelowna's vaccination rate, however, is only a few points below the regional average.
According to new information from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, new cases of COVID-19 are developing in West Kelowna every day at the rate of 16 infections per 100,000 of population.
That's four times faster than in the Glenmore area of Kelowna, where the new daily case rate is four per 100,000 of population.
Here are the new daily case rates for other areas of the Central Okanagan:
Lake Country — four per 100,000
Okanagan Mission — six per 100,000
Downtown Kelowna — seven per 100,000
Rutland — 10 per 100,000
Rural, including Peachland — 15 per 100,000
Across the Okanagan, only in Salmon Arm and the surrounding rural area is COVID-19 spreading faster than it is in West Kelowna. The new daily case rate in the Salmon Arm area is 21 per 100,000 of population.
The daily case rate in Enderby is 18 per 100,000. The North Okanagan community has the Valley's lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate, at just 72% of all eligible people aged 12 and older who've had at least one of the two necessary shots.
The Valley's highest vaccination rate is in the Glenmore area of Kelowna, where it is 92%.
In West Kelowna, the vaccination rate is 86%. The provincial rate, as of Tuesday, is 90.3%.