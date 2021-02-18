There is a huge break in the hit-and-run case that occurred on the crosswalk at Nanaimo Ave. W. and Winnipeg Street, Monday evening at 7:40 p.m.
Ned Catroppa, 67, of Penticton was struck and killed by a motorist who left the scene.
Investigators are working diligently on the case, RCMP spokesman Cst. James Grandy told The Herald, early Thursday morning. Grandy did not elaborate on any potential leads.
However, a downtown business owner announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon that he now has photos, taken near Nanaimo Square, which could lead to the suspect’s vehicle.
The business owner was later asked to take down the post.
If you witnessed the incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 and quote file No. 2021-2374.
Catroppa was well known as a member of The Elks Lodge and the Army Navy and Air Force Veterans in Canada.
His death lead to an outpouring of support from the community shocked by his death.