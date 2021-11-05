Okanagan home prices rose again in October in response to limited supply, according to fresh data from the Association of Interior Realtors.
In the Central Okanagan, the average sale price of a benchmark single-family home was $962,000 last month, up from $924,000 in September. It was a similar story in the North Okanagan, where the average price of a benchmark single-family home rose from $687,000 to $694,000.
The lone outlier was the South Okanagan, where the average sale price of a benchmark single-family home fell slightly from $676,000 to $674,000 on a month-over-month basis.
(Benchmark prices refer to properties with what the realtors’ association considers “typical” assets and is viewed as a more accurate indicator than a pure average.)
Prices across all three parts of the region were up by about a third compared to October 2020, though, while the number of active listings was down by 39% to about 2,600. The number of new listings slipped by 12% to approximately 1,200.
“Demand is still strong despite chronically low supply, but we are seeing a healthier environment for buyers and sellers compared to what we saw in 2020 and earlier in the year,” said Kim Heizmann, president of the Association of Interior Realtors, in a press release.
“As we head into the final months of the year, we can see that this supply drought or lack of new listings has really become the main theme of the year. It will be interesting to see if this trend maintains or changes in 2022.”
The Association of Interior Realtors was formed on Jan. 1 through the amalgamation of the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board and the South Okanagan Real Estate Board, and represents approximately 1,600 realtors.