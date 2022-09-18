Trees, shrubs, and grasses will be included in Kelowna’s tallest building, UBCO’s new vertical campus to be built at the corner of Doyle Avenue and St. Paul Street.
City council is expected Tuesday to give final approval, in the form of a development permit, for the 43-storey, 150-metre tall tower. It will be five metres higher than a residential tower planned for Lawrence Avenue.
City planners offer effusive praise for the design of the UBCO tower in their report to council, using adjectives such as “ambitious,” “bold and striking,” and “visionary.”
“As an effective countermeasure to urban sprawl, the tall building will encourage a healthy, pedestrian-oriented mixed-use living and learning environment,” the report states.
Plans show eight to 10 storeys of academic use, with 31 floors containing 473 residential units. The 11th floor is an “indoor and outdoor amenity space,” the report says, and the ground floor will have a cafe.
Street level trees will be maple, honeysuckle, and dogwood shrubs. The third floor will have a “rooftop amenity space with landscaping resembling that of a pine forest,” the report says.
Shore pine, sagebush, lavender and grass will be planted on the 11th floor amenity space.