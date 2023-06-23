Summerland Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 22 is pleased to announce the schedule of events for Summerland’s Canada Day Picnic on Saturday, July 1 at Memorial Park.
The official ceremony at 11 a.m. will be marked with a flag raising ceremony and greetings from the three levels of government and the traditional singing of O Canada and Happy Birthday.
A free barbecue, Canada Day cake and ice cream follows the ceremony. Sparkle and Canada flag tatoos, Canada flags and pins, are also free for attendees.
Kids traditional picnic games will run from 11:15 a.m. until about 1:30 p.m., thanks to Summerland Girl Guides. Donations are gratefully accepted on site by the Summerland Legion to help defray the cost of this community event.
A complete schedule is available on the RCL 22 website: summerlandlegion.com.
The Royal Canadian Legion is the largest service club in Canada. Memberhip is open to all Canadian citizens who have reached the age of majority (19 years old in B.C.). The Legion’s mandate is to ensure that veteran’s are cared for and to contribute to the well being of the community.