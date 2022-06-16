Rental rates for school board facilities such as playing fields and gymnasiums will increase.
Okanagan Skaha trustees reviewed the district’s rental program during Tuesday’s business committee meeting.
Secretary-treasurer Nicole Bittante said it’s the first fee increase in 12 years. In some cases, fees are more than doubling.
For example, renting a high school gymnasium will increase from $16.25 to $30 per hour for youth activities and from $32.50 to $40 per hour for adults. Custodial fees will increase $5 per hour with a weekend minimum charge of $100, an increase of $40 from the present rate. There is also a $15 administrative fee — an increase of $5.
Bittante said user groups have been notified of the changes.
Trustee Dave Stathers suggested a “happy balance,” noting many citizens are already struggling with rising inflation and stretched household budgets.
“I’m greatly concerned that in some cases fees are doubling and even tripling. Are we in the business of making money or are we in the business of offering services to the community at reasonable rates?,” Stathers said.
Bittante said facility rentals are not money makers.
Trustee Shelley Clarke, who was on the board at the time of the last rental review, noted the provincial government mandated that boards break even on rental agreements. Facility rentals are not to be subsidized, Clarke said.
Stathers suggested an annual review, not one every 12 years. Why the rental rates haven’t been reviewed in more than a decade wasn’t explained.