Penticton residents can now get emergency alerts sent directly to their cell phones via text messages.
Subscribers to the new emergency text notification service will only receive texts during an active emergency when an evacuation alert or order has been issued in the city as a result of a flood, fire or other emergency or disaster. Residents can sign up by visiting penticton.ca/subscribe.
“In times of an emergency, we want the public to have the information and instructions they need to protect themselves, their family, their neighbours and their friends,” said Mayor John Vassilaki in a press release.
“This new service provides an additional option for the community to receive emergency information directly. I recommend everyone sign up for this new service ahead of the summer.”