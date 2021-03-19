Pulling out your smartphone when you sit down for dinner at a restaurant used to be considered bad form, but not anymore, thanks to made-in-the-Okanagan technology.
Patrons at all bars, restaurants, gatherings and events in B.C. are now required by law to provide their contact information so they can be reached in case they are exposed to COVID-19.
While many businesses resorted to old-fashioned clipboards to collect the data, others, like Pizzeria Tratto in Penticton, have harnessed the ubiquity of smartphones to automate the process using the Savvy Check-In app.
Instead of lingering at check-in, a diner now heads straight to her table, where she finds a QR code – a black-and-white design akin to a barcode – for her to photograph with her smartphone. The app then takes over and whisks her to a web page where she fills in her contact information, and can then peruse a digital menu.
If a diner is later diagnosed with COVID-19, the restaurant owner can then request a report from Savvy Store Services and immediately get a complete list of who was there and when, which contact tracers can use to do their work. All personal information is encrypted from the time it’s entered into the system to the time it’s placed into a report for contact tracers.
One of the most immediate benefit of the Savvy Check-in app has been to cut down on the amount of customer’ personal information that’s physically located in the restaurant, according Pizzeria Tratto owner Christopher Royal.
“The fact is, I don’t have to store a binder full of people’s numbers somewhere – and it’s not just one, it’s now 12 months’ worth of binders,” said Royal.
Another positive that’s come from the app, he continued, is it has introduced diners to the idea of looking at menus on their smartphones, which saves restaurants the cost of printing and is also more hygienic.
“A lot of people are doing that now: We leave the menus on the table and they just sit looking at their phone for the menu,” said Royal, who hasn’t received any complaints about the app since it went into use last fall.
“I think it’s the way everybody’s heading,” he said.
That why Savvy Store Services founder James MacIntosh believes the technology, which costs businesses $17 per month, will still be of value long after the pandemic is over.
“What we’ll be doing with this is the check-in part goes away, but all the other features stay and grow,” explained MacIntosh, who’s based in Penticton.
“You can see the specials, you can see the menu, you can see the wine list, whatever you wish,” he continued.
“Our whole thing is automating this connection between the real world and your online presence. We want to allow and help businesses to take better advantage of that technology.”
Frind Estate Winery in West Kelowna and Gulfstream Restaurant in Kelowna are also using the Savvy Check-in app. For more information, visit www.savvystoreservices.com.