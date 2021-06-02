There’s still time to get your free Co-Vic garden boxes this spring.
The program offers gardeners a pair of four-foot-square garden boxes. Gardeners keeps the bounty from one box and donate the other to the local food bank.
University students who volunteer for the program will set up the boxes for gardeners.
Groups of neighbours are welcome to request multiple boxes to tend as a community.
The program is a collaborative effort of Medical Arts Health Research Group, Super Peat, BP Wood and Okanagan College.
For more information or to request a box, email dianna@medicalartsresearch.com.