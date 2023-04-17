A staff report to Kelowna city council delivered yesterday is providing an update on status of the city’s Sustainable Urban Forest Strategy.
The city has grown over the past decade and the climate has changed, so the city is working with a consultant to develop an updated strategy that will respond to the complex challenges currently faced by Kelowna’s urban forest.
“These include challenges related to development and urbanization, climate change and extreme weather (e.g., drought, extreme heat, wildfire), forest pests and disease, tree care and forest management, and urban ecosystem pressures,” writes Tara Bergeson, the city’s urban forestry supervisor, in the report.
First drafted in 2011, the strategy established direction for urban forest growth and management, providing a suite of practical tools and recommendations to help achieve the goals and objectives of managing and growing the urban forest.
The report notes that challenges facing the urban forest are more complex in 2023.
Kelowna’s urban forest is defined as the total collection of trees and their growing environments found within the city’s boundary. This includes treed areas both public and privately owned lands, cultivated landscapes or and completely natural areas.
“Kelowna’s urban forest provides cleaner air, shade, wildlife habitat, and a myriad of benefits accessible to everyone who lives, works, and visits here,” said Bergeson. “The urban forest, and urban greening in general, are increasingly recognized as approaches for improving the resilience of people and cities to climate change, by reducing the impact of extreme events on human health, infrastructure, and the environment.”
After last year’s public engagement and technical analysis, city staff are working to develop data this year that will provide a detailed understanding of the urban forest.
That data will be used to inform new canopy cover targets and will allow staff to deal with the challenges and understand the opportunities for expanding Kelowna’s urban forest.
The update’s recommendations will put the city on a path to achieving several of the 2040 official community plan objectives including improving the climate resilience of the urban forest resource.
“Kelowna, and other dry cities around the world, are integrating urban forestry into urban development planning to improve ecosystem service delivery and climate resilience,” said Bergeson.
She said the policy direction need to be directed to expanding a healthy and diverse urban forest, prioritizing street trees, and investing in ecosystem services and green infrastructure to mitigate and adapt to climate change.
The update proposed sub-strategies and recommended actions for the updated Sustainable Urban Forest Strategy. Staff will then prioritize those actions based on timing and available city resources.