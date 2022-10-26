Burn, baby, burn.
Upwards of 500 piles of wood debris in the area north of Apex Mountain Resort are slated to be burned next week as part of wildfire mitigation efforts.
The burns are slated to start sometime between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4.
“The exact timing of the pile burning will depend on weather, site and venting conditions, and on snowfall. This pile burning will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation,” said the BC Wildfire Service in a press release.
“Smoke may be visible in the surrounding area, including the Apex Mountain Resort, Hedley, Olalla, Penticton and those travelling along the Highway 3 and 3A corridors.”