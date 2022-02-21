Not even a seemingly sure-fire investment like a 92-unit seniors’ residence in a retirement haven like Osoyoos was safe from the Great Recession – and now, more than a decade later, a judge has finally sorted out the financial mess that was let behind.
Three men – Farouk Shah, Gordon Hoover and William Kujat – and their associated companies were behind the Catcus Ridge Retirement Residence project, construction of which began in 2009 amid Canada’s last recession. The facility opened as planned in 2010, but with just two of 92 units rented.
“Cactus Ridge was not successful,” wrote B.C. Supreme Court Justice Heather MacNaughton in her Feb. 17 decision in the case, which went to trial in Vernon.
“The partners over-estimated demand in Osoyoos for such a large seniors’ residence and did not anticipate the downturn in the real estate market which made it difficult for seniors to sell their homes and move into Cactus Ridge.”
According to the judge, the three men had worked together on previous developments without formal partnership agreements and chose the same approach for Cactus Ridge, located at 9107 Main St.
Shah, an architect, managed construction through his firm, F.M. Shaw Building Design. Hoover looked after administration once the facility opened. Kujat was a passive investor.
Each man put in $500,000 to get the project off the ground and personally guaranteed a $10-million mortgage from HSBC.
By July 2012, with just 19 of 92 units rented at Cactus Ridge, HSBC called in the mortgage, which had grown to $10.5 million with interest.
Kujat, through his company called Safeway Holdings (Alberta) Ltd., paid off HSBC and in 2013 forced Cactus Ridge into foreclosure to try to get his money out.
Also in 2013, Safeway Holdings hired its own subsidiary, Encantia Investments Ltd., to operate Cactus Ridge.
By the time Cactus Ridge was sold in 2015, Encantia had billed Safeway Holdings approximately $1.1 million for its services.
Safeway Holdings eventually settled out of court with Hoover, but proceeded to trial against Shah to recoup the full loss on the mortgage, which grew to $7.2 million with interest, and Encantia’s expenses, which grew to $1.8 million with interest.
Shah didn’t participate in the trial and the judge found in Safeway Holdings’ favour.
Cactus Ridge is now called Sunshine Ridge and owned by VRS Communities, a Vancouver-based non-profit.