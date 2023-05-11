Royal International Ms. Canada Role Model 2023 Camelia Vokey offered dance classes in exchange for activity books which will be donated to Penticton Regional Hospital.
Most Popular
Articles
- Greyback trialling 4-day work week
- Pickleball club caps membership amid court crunch
- Arson suspect arrested for Toyota fire
- Fresh salvo fired at friendship centre
- Hundreds of pounds of pasta dumped near New Jersey stream
- RV staying another year on West Bench
- Lacrosse group feels boxed out
- Vees advance to Fred Page Cup final
- Letters to the Editor (3): Friday, May 5, 2023
- Disaster-stricken mayors plead for help
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Good Deeds
- Announcement expected from feds over safe sport in Canada
- Woman struck by police motorcycle escorting UK royal
- Israel kills another militant commander in Gaza as Cairo presses on with efforts to mediate truce
- Real-life 'The Queen's Gambit': Custodian leads school chess teams in Maine
- Long-haul carrier Emirates sees highest-ever profit in 2022 of $2.9B after pandemic grounded flights