Editor’s note: In light of the trouble on Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland, here’s some historical perspective on travel between the communities.
--
Travel between Summerland to Peachland has often been difficult.
This 1910 map shows three previous attempts at linking the two communities. The location of present-day Highway 97 was not even considered. That route was blocked by a massive wall of rock known as Goats Bluff. There was a narrow pathway that skirted the bluff but was dangerous for horses and cattle. The current rockslide blocking Highway 97 is located just south of the bluff.
On the map, the Indigenous Trail is represented by A and C on the map. This trail has been carbon dated at 6,000 years. Some sections of this trail through the Okanagan Valley are even older.
In 1811, when the fur traders first arrived, they chose a second trail, represented by B on the map, adjacent to Aeneas Creek, previously known as the Nicola River. With the numerous Indigenous artifacts found, route A was clearly preferred by the Syilx peoples.
Shortly after the formation of the province of British Columbia, road construction became a priority. The province chose the route used by the Indigenous peoples, A and C.
This route became known as The Government Road. This was the only route to the north and the area was considered desirable property.
The newly relocated Penticton Indian Reserve No. 3 with Johnny Pierre’s family was located close to his former co-workers on George Barclay’s large cattle ranch. The Government Road was used as their main cattle drive.
These cattlemen were wealthy remittance men with ambitious plans: One of them, Ralph Deans, planned to create a 10,000-acre development, which included a hydroelectric dam in the Trout Creek Canyon.
Two lumber mills were built along the road. The community of Mineola was founded and a second community named Appledale was in the works. The province even built a bridge that crossed Garnett Lake.
In 1905-06, this section of The Government Road received the greatest amount of funds for road improvement in the entire Okanagan District. But there was a problem. The Government Road included a very steep descent to Peachland. Even efforts to create switchbacks were difficult.
In 1907, the province re-routed The Government Road, represented by D on the map.
This time a lakeshore road was built. The highway began at the north end of Crescent Beach and ended at present day Antler’s Beach. Managing the height of Okanagan Lake was almost impossible and frequent flooding of the road took place.
In addition, there were numerous silt cliff collapses. One section just north of Crescent Beach was a particularly large slide. Up until 1917, funding to build and maintain the road was the responsibilities of the two communities. In 1917, the provincial government took over the costs.
New methods of highway construction could now deal with Goats Bluff. In July 1929, the construction of the so-called Upper Road was fully underway. Most of the Upper Road eventually became Highway 97. Initially, the highway was quite narrow, but finally an apparently safer and easier route to Peachland was established.
But, maintaining this highway has not been easy. In the mid-1970s, at the Okanagan Lake Provincial Park site, there was a major collapse of the roadbed, resulting in today’s two-level highway at that location.
In 2007, Highway 97 was widened and a year later there was a massive rock slide at North Beach Road resulting in a lengthy road closure. Water taxis were used linking Peachland and Summerland. Over the past five years, just north of Goats Bluff there were two large slides disrupting traffic.
But the Aug. 28, 2023, rockslide is the largest so far. With the large fracture in the rock, long-term stabilization of the hillside will be challenging.
—
David Gregory is treasurer of the Summerland branch of the Okanagan Historical Society and a former mayor of Summerland.