Update: Monday, July 12, 1 p.m.
Back-burning operations early Monday morning in the area of the Thomas Creek wildfire helped keep flames from reaching the approximately 700 properties that are under currently evacuation orders or alerts, according to the BC Wildfire Service’s incident commander.
Kim Janowski said heavy equipment was used to dig fire breaks along the southwest flank of the fire near Okanagan Falls, then personnel moved in to burn whatever fuel remained between bare ground and flames.
“That all went very well. There was no (fire) excursion over the line, so we’re very thankful it went as well as it did,” Janowski told reporters during a lunch-hour briefing Monday.
He estimated the fire area at 500 hectares, but said heavy smoke was making it difficult to be more precise.
Janowski explained the fire, which is suspected to be human-caused and centred approximately 1.5 kilometres east of Skaha Lake, generally burned in a southeasterly direction towards the 201 Forest Service Road and away from residential properties.
He hopes containment lines going in on the north side of Shuttleworth Creek near the southern flank of the fire will eventually connect with containment lines on the eastern flank parallel to the 201 FSR.
Janowski said the fire was moving so aggressively after it started mid-afternoon Sunday that it was starting new spot fires up to 200 metres ahead of itself and demonstrating Rank 5 behaviour.
“That means it’s up in the top of the trees,” he explained. “It’s running as a crown fire and there’s not a lot were going to stick in front of that.”
Janowski said his team is conducting “ongoing assessments” to determine if the 77-property evacuation order can be lifted, but that the evacuation alert for another 627 evacuation alerts will likely remain in place for the time being.
“That just because if we get a shift in the winds, we want people to understand we’re going to give you 30 minutes and if you have to leave it’s for your own safety,” he said.
However, a “significant” number of people have already chosen to defy the evacuation order, according to Bill Newell, director of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen emergency operations centre.
“We do know there are some property owners staying in to protect their properties and animals and at this time we’re just monitoring the situation,” said Newell.
He said at least 30 cows and 20 horses had already been relocated to the Okanagan Falls stockyard with the assistance of the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team.
More to come.
XXX
Posted: Monday, July 12,10:30 a.m.
No homes are under “direct threat” from the Thomas Creek wildfire near Okanagan Falls, but officials are bracing for anything to happen today.
The fire, which was listed at 500 hectares and out of control by the BC Wildfire Service as of Monday morning, lit up Sunday afternoon approximately 1.5 kilometres east of Skaha Lake and approximately five kilometres north of Okanagan Falls.
Evacuation orders have been issued for 77 properties, the majority of them on McLean Creek, Allendale Lake and Chapman roads. Evacuation alerts have been issued for another 627 properties, beginning immediately south of Heritage Hills neighbourhood and extending south to the northeast flank of Okanagan Falls. All of the affected properties are within Area D of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
In a public video update Monday at 10 a.m., Bill Newell, who’s leading the RDOS emergency operations centre, described the fire as “very volatile.”
“At this time there is no structure or infrastructure that is at direct threat, but… the fire is at 500 hectares, it’s large, conditions can change quickly, we’re under a smoke advisory, we’re under a heat advisory and we expect there will be more activity on the fire line today,” said Newell.
The BC Wildfire Service has resumed aerial attacks on the fire and has also sent in personnel on the ground, but is having difficulty assessing the situation as a result of heavy smoke, added Newell.
He urged people to stay away from area to give firefighters the space they need and encouraged any property owners subject to an evacuation or alert to pre-register with Emergency Services B.C. by visiting www.ess.gov.bc.ca.
“Even if you don’t require services, register. You can do it online. It’s very easy,” said Newell.
People can also register in person at a reception centre located at 199 Ellis St.
The RDOS is planning a separate press conference at noon.
The heat warning was issued early Monday by Environment Canada, which is forecasting daytime highs up to 38 C through Wednesday.
The smoke advisory, which has been in effect last week, warns people may experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.