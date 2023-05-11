It’s going to get hot – but not that hot.
Environment Canada as of Thursday was maintaining a special weather statement issued earlier in the week warning of unseasonably hot temperatures to come.
In Penticton, Osoyoos and Kelowna, that means daytime highs reaching 31 C by Monday and staying there through at least the middle part of next week, according to the meteorological agency’s forecasts.
The average daytime high in the Okanagan this time of year is about 20 C.
“While the developing heat conditions may result in daily temperature records being broken, it must be emphasized that the expected hot conditions will not approach those reached during the Heat Dome of late June 2021,” notes the special weather statement.