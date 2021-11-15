The River Forecast Centre is issuing or maintaining a Flood Warning for:
• Similkameen River (NEW)
• Tulameen River and tributaries
• Coldwater River
A significant atmospheric river has made landfall across southern coastal regions of British Columbia. Observed rainfall amounts since yesterday have been in the 50-185mm range across the Coquihalla, upper Coldwater and Tulameen River watersheds.
Temperatures have been rising, with temperatures in the 5-7°C range being observed at automated snow weather stations across the region. Snowmelt is being observed at mid-elevations and is adding additional runoff to rivers.
Rivers have risen rapidly today. Current conditions include:
• Tulameen River at Princeton (Water Survey of Canada gauge 08NL024) has a slowed rate of rise over the past hour and is currently at 4.1m on the gauge. This is beyond the flow estimate range for this station is estimated to be beyond a 50-100 year return period flow
• Tulameen River near Vuich Creek (08NL071) reached 4.35m gauge height earlier on Monday morning and has experienced a slight decrease over the past few hours. This is beyond the flow estimate range for this station and is estimated to be beyond a 50-100 year return period flow
• Coldwater River at Merritt (08LG010) is at 3.1m gauge height. This is beyond the flow estimate range for this station and is estimated to be beyond a 50-100 year return period flow. Continued rises are expected through the morning on Monday
Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and
Rural Development
• Similkameen River at Hedley (08NL038) is flowing at 820 m3/s (approaching a 50-year flow) and rising. Additional rises are expected through the morning and potentially the afternoon on Monday
Details of the COFFEE and CLEVER Model forecasts can be found at:
http://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca/fallfloods/map_coffee.html, and
http://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca/freshet/map_clever.html
The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.
The River Forecast Centre continues to monitor the conditions and will provide updates as conditions warrant.
---
A High Streamflow Advisory means that river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected. Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.
A Flood Watch means that river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull. Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur.
A Flood Warning means that river levels have exceeded bankfull or will exceed