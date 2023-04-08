Some rural politicians feel they’re being short-changed by their urban colleagues on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Tensions came to a head Thursday as the board – composed of nine rural directors and 11 from member municipalities – sorted out what to do with its $4.5-million share of the B.C. Growing Communities Fund.
Bob Coyne, who represents Area H (rural Princeton), suggested cutting up the money evenly between the nine rural areas to pay for projects that are of local priority, such as repairs to the Chain Lake dam and Missezula water system in his neck of the woods.
“Just reading the room a little bit, I think each area has major projects on the list. I lean towards just splitting it up between each area – divide by nine and everybody gets what they get – and work with the projects we have listed.”
Those opposed to that idea included Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield, who noted the grant awarded to the RDOS was calculated based in part on municipal populations within its borders.
As such, Bloomfield suggested putting the money towards whatever projects are deemed of highest priority to the RDOS as an organization.
“It may go on projects that are of absolutely no benefit to the municiplaities, or Penticton in particular, but… I think the focus should be on what’s good for the region as a whole,” said Bloomfield.
That didn’t sit well with another rural director.
“Very noble thoughts coming from Penticton, but I haven’t heard them offer up the monies they’re getting in this program yet, either,” said Rick Knodel, who represents Area C (rural Oliver).
“It’s kind of like having three wolves and a sheep voting on what’s for lunch.”
Matt Taylor, who represents Area D (Skaha East/OK Falls), agreed with his neighbour.
“I’ve got some things in my area that are never going to be a regional priority. This will allow us to make progress on something we might otherwise never get done,” said Taylor.
Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen sided with the rural directors, noting they were cut out of the nearly $800,000 COVID Safe Restart Grant the RDOS received from the B.C. government in 2020.
“We as municipalities have our money, let’s share the wealth a bit,” said Johansen.
After voting down a motion to send all of the money to the rural areas, the board passed a motion that will see $2 million held for regional priority projects and the balance of $2.5 million split evenly between the nine rural areas, which will get about $278,000 each.
The board is due to review its priority projects at a future meeting.
The $1-billion Growing Communities Fund was announced by the B.C. government in February and is coming from last year’s surplus.
Local governments must allocate the money by the end of this year but have until the end of March 2028 to spend it on infrastructure projects.
The region collected approximately $25 million in total: Keremeos, $1.4M; Osoyoos, $2.6M; Oliver, $2.8M; Penticton, $7.2M; Summerland, $4.5M; Princeton, $1.9M; RDOS, $4.5 million.