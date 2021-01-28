Bystanders in canoes rescued two canines that fell through the ice on Vaseux Lake earlier this week.
The dogs, believed to golden retrievers, fell into the water Monday afternoon approximately 50 metres from shore, according to Okanagan Falls fire Chief Fred Dobransky.
“When we showed up on scene, two Good Samaritans had their canoes out there… and actually chopped a channel (through the ice) out to where the dogs were,” said Dobransky.
“We grabbed the dogs off the two people in the canoes, wrapped them up in blankets and got them warm, and then they were turned over to their respectful owner.
“So it was a happy ending.”
Dobransky, whose crew was initially dispatched to a report of two people in the water about 150 metres off shore, was unsure how thick the ice was where the dogs fell through: “I’m figuring maybe half an inch at most, because there hasn’t been any real cold weather lately.”