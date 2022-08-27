Kelowna RCMP say they have again arrested a man they say is a prolific offender.
On August 25 Kelowna RCMP responded to a call that a man they knew as Justin Collins was in a parking lot in the 1400 block of Water Street and was observed to be tampering with a vehicle. When RCMP officers arrived the suspect was no longer in the area, however through surveillance, investigators confirmed Collins was the offender.
Later in that morning RCMP officers located and arrested Collins on an outstanding warrant for breach of conditions and possession of stolen property.
Investigators are forwarding charges to the B.C. Prosecution Service. Collins is currently being held in custody, awaiting court.
“RCMP officers have arrested Justin Collins over 422 times. The Kelowna RCMP are advocating for system change to address repeat property offenders that effectively address the underlying and root causes of crime,” said media relations officer Const. Mike Della-Paolera.