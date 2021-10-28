New cases of COVID-19 are inching up again across the South Okanagan.
There were 33 new cases recorded in Penticton the week of Oct. 17-23, up from 28 the previous week, according to fresh data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
There were 14 new cases in Oliver-Osoyoos, up from 10 the previous week, while Summerland recorded 14 new cases, up from seven. Keremeos saw three new cases last week, down from 19.
To the north, Vernon recorded 69 new cases, up from 46 the previous week, while the Central Okanagan saw 157 new cases, down from 171.
As of Tuesday, 82% of Penticton residents had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 compared to the provincial average of 85%
The total stood at 83% in both Summerland and Oliver-Osoyoos, and 76% in Keremeos.