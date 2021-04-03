“Garnett Family Park” it is.
Directors with the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen killed a motion by Area D director Ron Obirek to send a recent board decision on a park’s name back to the community services committee for re-examination.
Garnett Family Park is four grassy acres overlooking Skaha Lake from the Heritage Hills subdivision about halfway between Penticton and Okanagan Falls.
The name was proposed by local developer, Johnny Aantjes, in honour of his mentor, late Penticton businessman Ted Garnett, who helped finance the project.
The name was confirmed in September 2019 by an 11-8 vote of the RDOS board.
At the time, members of the community association bristled at the name for a host of reasons: Garnett’s lack of ties to the neighbourhood; a public consultation exercise that suggested the name Skaha Vista Park at Heritage Hills; and broader concerns about whether the RDOS followed due policy and process.
At Thursday’s virtual meeting, Obirek suggested the decision is “against the wishes of local residents,” adding that many procedures were not followed.
“The community is upset,” he said.
Obirek further suggested there could be legal issues related to the decision.
“Let’s listen with an open mind and not prejudge,” Obirek said. “Let’s go through due process and give the members of the community the respect they deserve and the courtesy to be heard.”
Director Doug Holmes, who voted against the motion, said there doesn’t appear to be any new information on the issue.
Board chair Karla Kozakevich said some letters sent to her contained inaccuracies.
One such erroneous statement from a citizen said Director John Vassilaki was the only board member who had ever heard of the Garnett family. While she can’t speak for others, Kozakevich said she’s known the Garnetts for more than 40 years.
She noted that as a compromise, Aantjes dropped the name “Ted” from his original proposal.
Directors voted 13-7 in favour of not reconsidering the decision.
Among those who spoke in favour of revisiting the issue were Obirek, Riley Gettens, Sue McKortoff and Subrina Monteith.
With files from Joe Fries