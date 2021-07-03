A man was arrested twice in a week for being in possession of stolen vehicles.
On June 8, police received reports from Big White and East Kelowna of a suspicious truck which had been stolen from the Glenmore area on June 5.
Mounties located the stolen truck in East Kelowna. With the assistance of RCMP Air Services, the truck was followed into the area of Myra Forest Service Road where the three occupants were arrested.
A search of the men and the vehicle turned up guns, weapons, suspected drugs and stolen property.
On June 15, a Ford F350, stolen earlier in the day from Summerland, was located at a convenience store on Boucherie Road.
A man was arrested at the store. A search of the vehicle turned up methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, various weapons, and break-in instruments.
Bryce Williamson, 32, is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, prohibited driving, and breaches of court orders.