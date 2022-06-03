A dog was shot after being abandoned after its owner was evicted from a property in Beaverdell, east of Kelowna.
Rose, a young mixed breed, was hit by buckshot in her face, neck, and chest, the Kelowna SPCA says.
On its Medical Emergency webpage, the SPCA appealed for $12,000 to help cover veterinarian bills and other costs associated with nursing Rose back to good health. As of Tuesday, almost $23,000 had been raised.
“Rose is a sweet, shy girl,” Kelowna SPCA manager Sean Hogan said. “Everyone at the hospital has fallen in love with her, and cannot believe that after being shot, she is able to trust them to take care of her.”
Personal updates on Rose’s recovery will be provided to all those who donate to her recovery campaign, the BC SPCA says. Visit: medical.spca.bc.ca.