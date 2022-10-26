A long-awaited affordable housing project in Keremeos will welcome its first residents on Nov. 1.
Located at 714 Veterans Way, the Ambrosia is a three-storey apartment building with a mix of 43 units for households with low to moderate incomes. Twenty-seven suites are wheelchair accessible. Monthly rents range from approximately $420 to $1,380, depending on unit size and tenant income.
BC Housing funded the $4.5-million cost of construction and has committed to approximately $274,000 in annual operating costs.
The facility will be operated by the Lower Similkameen Community Services Society, which donated the land and will deliver community programs out of commercial space on the ground floor.
“As a local service provider for over 45 years, we are acutely aware of the need for housing, and the difference that stable housing can make in the lives of people who need it,” said LSCSS executive director Sarah Martin in a press release.
“We are excited to open Ambrosia to families, as well as individuals and seniors. The location of this development adjacent to local businesses will bring economic development to the area, as well as providing much-needed amenities to Ambrosia residents.”
The B.C. government first announced the project in September 2020 and residents were initially expected to arrive in October 2021.