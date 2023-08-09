RCMP in Salmo are reporting the arrest in late July of a man selling drugs from an RV at a music festival near the Kootenay town.
In a media release, RCMP say festival security alerted them to the man’s activities.
Over $145,000 and 100 grams of suspected controlled substances were seized, and police arrested the occupant of the RV, whom they identified as a 45-year-old man from Vancouver.
The release does not specify what kind of drugs were seized nor do they specify the music festival where the arrest occured.
The Shambhala Music Festival was held this year from July 20-24 just south of Salmo.