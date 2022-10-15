Oliver’s three incumbent councillors won re-election in Saturday’s civic election and they’ll be joined by a familiar face, who returns to town council after a 14-year absence.
Councillors Aimee Grice, Dave Mattes and Petra Veintimilla were re-elected to council. They received 492, 541 and 665 votes respectively.
Terry Schafer, who was a councillor from 1996 through 2008, easily won the seat that became vacant when former Councillor Larry Schwartzenberger moved to Penticton. Schafer received 482 votes.
The comparatively low turnout in Oliver may have been because there was no mayoral race.
Mayor Martin Johansen was acclaimed as were Water Councillors Rick Machail and Bhupinder Dhaliwal.