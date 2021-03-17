Jay Hartwick is an instructor in the Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic program at Okanagan College’s Penticton campus.
We caught up with him on how he got into mechanical building trades and why he always finds it challenging and rewarding.
Q: What is your education and background?
A: I moved to the Okanagan in the early 1990s when I had been working as a carpenter and paint contractor. Concerned about having work the first winter in our new community, I applied for a part-time position at the local hockey arena after seeing an ad in the newspaper. Once I started working at the arena, it brought me back to when I was a kid — playing hockey and hanging out at the rink as a rink rat. I found the science of making ice very interesting and the service mechanics that did the annual shutdown maintenance on our ice plant inspired my interest in refrigeration. I was fortunate enough to help them over the next few years during shutdown. I continued to gain certifications as an ice technician like power engineer and pool operator. Soon after, we moved to Penticton after securing a job at the local arena. During my employment here, I met a refrigeration mechanic who offered me an apprenticeship. I had no idea at the time of how diverse and vast the trade of RACM or HVACR is.
Q: What is your area of interest?
A: I am interested in all aspects of this trade, but what I enjoy the most is learning about the constantly advancing technology in our refrigeration and air conditioning field. There always seems to be new equipment or techniques for getting the job done.
Q: When did you know you had found your discipline?
A: With most jobs I have had, there was always a point when I became bored. A few years in to the refrigeration trade, it became very clear that was not possible. Every day there is something different to work on, a new skill to learn.
Q: Why did you choose to work at Okanagan College?
A: A previous co-worker knew I was looking for something that would move my career in a forward direction. Every once in a while I would find a printed copy of the OC job posting on my desk followed by the comment, “Have you applied yet? This is a good fit for you.” I knew about OC’s RACM program because I had been a service manager for seven years and had registered my apprentices into training through the College and I was always impressed with what they had learned when they returned to work after each level of training. Several months later, I was introduced to another instructor in my field at a local wholesaler. He told me all about how great Okanagan College is as an employer and how rewarding being an instructor is. Two weeks later, I was standing in front of a class.
Q: What do you like most about the work you do?
A: I like trouble-shooting equipment. It is very rewarding to diagnose and repair a piece of equipment. As an instructor, I like the fact that I can still bring relevant industry information to my students, since I still work in the trade. I believe it helps students prepare for the workforce when they are learning current industry information.
Q: Favourite teaching experience?
A: Every day that I can see a student light up with excitement after learning something new is very rewarding.
Q: Who gave you the best advice you ever received?
A: It’s hard to think of just one “best piece of advice.” I would have to say that my wife, Emma, has been a huge support to me and my career choices over the past 27 years and she has given me some good advice along the way… and I bet if you asked her, I’m sure she would say the same.
Q: What advice do you have for new students?
A: Nothing worth having comes easy. Be patient, stay calm, be positive and work hard. If you have good work ethic and pride, you will succeed as long as ego is not a part of the equation. Remember that when you get your Red Seal certification as a journeyperson the learning is not over. You are now on a journey of growth and learning that will last the rest of your life.
Q: Why do you think people should study trades?
A: Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic or HVACR Mechanic is a multi-discipline trade. You will be qualified in residential heating and cooling, commercial and industrial refrigeration, residential and commercial gas fitting. You will be qualified to do electrical work under the restrictions of the Refrigeration Endorsement. Other endorsements can be obtained in Electrical, Ventilation, Hydronic, etc. The employment opportunities are endless. This is a trade that you can find employment in small communities or large cities.
Q: If you could go back in time, is there anything you would do differently?
A: We all look back to specific times of our lives and wish we would have said or done things differently. I would not change anything. I believe my past has shaped me into the person I am and I will continue to grow with the experiences and choices to come.
Q: Where are you the happiest?
A: On the water or in the forest with my family by my side.
—-
Mechanical Building Trades are responsible for work related to maintenance, testing and operation of all heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, the distribution of steam, water systems including fire prevention sprinklers, natural gas or propane systems and building plumbing systems. The Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic program at Okanagan College trains students in the installation, maintenance, repair and overhaul of residential and commercial central air conditioning systems, as well as heating, ventilation and cooling systems.
