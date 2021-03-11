Interior Health promises a full commitment to a “smooth transition” for clients of Pathway Addictions Centre.
“We have a great opportunity to relook at services that we provide and to enhance those services,” Interior Health South vice-president of clinical operations Dr. Shallen Letwin told reporters, Wednesday.
“We have a new integrated urgent and primary care centre opening on the horizon. Whenever we have a change in the health system, we are always interested in the enhancement of the system.”
Letwin’s comments came exactly one week after Pathways was notified it would no longer receive $500,000 in annual funding (about 95% of its annual budget) from IH to operate the centre which employs nine counsellors and services 1,000 clients.
Journalists participating on Zoom were allowed two questions each before the meeting abruptly ended after only 18 minutes.
The Herald asked how Interior Health can offer better service and at the same price as Pathways, the latter which has a proven track record of success over the past 40 years.
Letwin said integrated care will be more beneficial to clients.
“There will be a full range of care teams working together to improve access and to be responsive to the clients’ needs. Counsellors will be embedded into the team now so they can be more responsive to client’s needs.”
Letwin said clients from outside of the geographical area will also have better access to services.
Letwin said the three-months’ notice Pathways received is adequate time to transition all services.
As a follow-up, The Herald asked how clients will cope with the anxiety of changing counsellors, venues and other unforeseen factors.
“The key piece of the transition is actively working with Pathways, collectively staying focussed on the client’s needs and we have ample time to discuss this with clients, assuring them the quality service will be maintained and actually expand.”
Letwin said the same number of counsellors will be maintained, or perhaps expanded, and IH will offer a “full suite of services” as part of the ongoing commitment to mental health.
He’s uncertain if Interior Health will maintain the popular drop-in centre which Pathways presently offers.
An online petition in support of maintaining Pathways had nearly 1,600 signatures at press deadline.
The petition at change.org is named “Help Save Pathways Addictions Resource Centre.”