There have been no candidate announcements for the City of Penticton’s byelection scheduled for June. But, very few of the people rumoured to be interested have yet to rule out the possibility.
“Currently, at this point in time ... the prospect is not high on my priority list,” former mayor and city councillor Andrew Jakubeit told The Herald.
Ditto for one-term councillor Max Picton who said, “I have no plans at this time.”
Jason Cox, who finished second in the 2018 mayoralty race, said he remains undecided.
Jesse Martin, who was first runner-up for council in 2018 — finishing seventh of 25 hopefuls — is considering running.
“I probably will,” he told The Herald. “I was shocked at everyone who ran for council three years ago. Penticton voters love familiarity.”
Martin said his decision could be based on who else is running.
Four-time council hopeful Lynn Kelsey is definitely not running this time due to health concerns, but might challenge again in 2022. Kelsey would entertain the possibility of working on someone else’s campaign.
Former Penticton MLA Rick Thorpe is another name that’s been rumoured due to his outspoken positions on the city budget and BC Housing.
“Many people have asked me and there are definitely some issues that I’m interested in,” Thorpe said Monday from his winter home in Arizona.
“I am considering it, but I haven’t ordered any (lawn) signs yet,” Thorpe joked.
An official date for the byelection to replace Jake Kimberley on council hasn’t been determined nor has the nomination period.