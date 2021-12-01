Highway 97 is closed south of Penticton after a collision Wednesday morning caused a transport truck to leak diesel.
Police say the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 97 and Larch Avenue in Kaleden when a southbound pickup truck collided with the northbound transport truck, which subsequently spilled fuel onto the highway.
“Highway 97 will be closed in both direction for an extended period of time for completion of the police investigation and for cleanup measures,” said Penticton RCMP Sgt. Andrew Baylis in a press release.
Drive BC is expecting to provide an update on possible reopening at 11 a.m.
It’s the second major crash on Highway 97 near Penticton in as many days. The other occurred Tuesday afternoon when multiple vehicles collided on Highway 97 near Warren Avenue within city limits.
The route is seeing heavier use than normal due to highway closures elsewhere in Southern B.C.
This article was corrected after the RCMP clarified it was a transport truck, not a tanker truck, that spilled diesel.