Five years after one of its employees moved out due to safety concerns, a city-owned rental house is finally slated to come down.
The city on Jan. 30 issued itself a demolition permit for the single-family home at 810 Three Mile Road.
City spokesman Shane Mills said in an email the house is tentatively set to be torn down this fall and the current tenants have been given nine months’ notice to vacate.
Once the house is gone, “The city will review the future use of the land as part of a larger look at its strategic lands over the coming year,” added Mills.
He also confirmed the demolition stems from the condition of the house as “costs associated with renovating the home are extensive given the age of the home.”
The two-bedroom, one-bathroom house was built in 1914 and has about 1,100 square feet on the main floor, according its listing on the BC Assessment website.
The property, which covers about two-thirds of an acre, was assessed at $1.3 million as of July 2022. It has unobstructed views of Okanagan Lake south to Penticton.
Among the former tenants is Eric Rehwald, who moved out in September 2022 after quitting his job in the city’s information-technology department.
He told the Herald at the time that he moved into the home in July of that year and slept outside in a tent because the home wasn’t habitable. During a tour of the home, he showed a Herald reporter various patches of mold, carpet stains from a leaky hot water tank and bare wires emerging from a wall where a heater used to be.
Rehwald had been paying rent of $1,310 per month.
The property is one of 14 rental homes owned by the City of Penticton.
Mills said nine of them have tenants in them, while the other five are empty – three with pending demolition permits – “as the city assesses the future use.”