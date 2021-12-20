VERNON — An Okanagan man died over the weekend after falling into a ravine while snowboarding at SilverStar Mountain Resort.
The Vernon man in his 40s had been snowboarding alone “in an area of complex terrain that was closed at the time due to poor conditions,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP in a release.
He was found unconscious on Saturday at about 11:20 a.m. in the Putnam Creek area on the more challenging back side of the mountain where the Powder Gulch express is located.
Police said their initial investigation has determined the man fell into a ravine and was later discovered by a skier who noticed the his snowboard poking out from the snow.
“Sadly, despite the attempt of rescuers, efforts to resuscitate the individual were unsuccessful and he was declared deceased at the scene,” said Const. Chris Terleski, the media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.
“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased, those who attempted to rescue him, and everyone impacted by this tragedy.”
Ian Jenkins, SilverStar’s director of sales, marketing and accommodation, told The Daily Courier as the death happened there were no indications an avalanche had occurred.
“In the wake of Saturday’s incident, we at SilverStar Mountain Resort offer our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased,” he said.
“As this is an ongoing investigation, we do not have comments beyond the information available and would refer you to the RCMP as they are now handling the investigation.”
Due to privacy, police are not releasing the man’s name.
Police and BC Coroners Service are continuing their investigation.