Noting an uptick in complaints about roaming feral horses on its lands, the Penticton Indian Band says it’s working on a policy to address the long-standing issue.
“To be clear, the Penticton Band are not owners of the horses and the Penticton Band does not own horses. The horses are owned by members of the Penticton Band and are the responsibility of the horse owners,” the PIB said in a statement.
“We recognize that the issue of free roaming feral horses has been a contentious and frustrating topic for many years and recognize that the horses not only cause damage to properties but creates a serious safety threat along the roadways and highways. The Penticton Band administration have been receiving complaint calls from our own community members expressing their same concerns and frustration.”
The band says it has reached out to horse owners to remind them of their responsibilities, but there are other factors at play.
Cattleguards continue can become packed with snow, which makes them useless. There are continuous reports of fences being cut to allow off-road vehicles to trespass on reserve lands. And the band has received reports of non-band members turning horses loose on the reserve.
“The Penticton Band interest remains with keeping everyone (including the horses) safe, however, we cannot be held responsible for animals owned by community members,” the statement concluded.
“We currently have a draft Animal Control and Range Use Bylaw which we hope to bring forward to the community early in this new year. In the meantime, we will continue to reach out and contact the owners when calls or complaints are received.”