Water in Trout Creek is experiencing very high levels of turbidity at this time, possibly caused by precipitation from the severe thunderstorms that moved through the area last night. Turbidity is cloudiness or haziness caused by suspended solid matter in the water, which can be introduced by heavy run off in large rainstorms.
Trout Creek is the source water for the Summerland Water Treatment Plant reservoir and the intake for the plant at Trout Creek Flume has been closed to protect this reservoir. Protecting the reservoir in turn ensures that the turbid water does not contaminate the stored water and overwhelm the ability of the treatment plant to ensure drinking water quality.
We are assessing the situation further and are asking the community to limit water consumption to minimal drinking water needs only, to conserve the water, while we assess the situation. Water remains safe to drink but the reservoir has limited storage capacity and is not designed as a long-term storage solution.
Council recently approved a Water Utility Emergency Response Plan for the management of such situations and staff are following the processes set out in the plan while further information is gathered.
The District will be posting updates on its website, Facebook site and the VoyentAlert! mobile app platforms. Residents are encouraged to download the VoyentAlert! app