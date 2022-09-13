Queen Elizabeth II greets part of the crowd of thousands of well-wishers who turned out at Penticton’s airport during a Royal visit to the Okanagan on May 6, 1971. In its glowing coverage of the day, The Herald described the Queen’s visit as transforming Penticton “into a wonderland of fantasy,” and the Queen herself appearing “as if she descended from a cloud covered sky into an Eden with its white and pink orchard blossoms, its officials smart and polished, and its setting lush and inspiring, as only the Okanagan in spring can be.”