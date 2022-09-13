The Queen visits Penticton

Queen Elizabeth II greets part of the crowd of thousands of well-wishers who turned out at Penticton’s airport during a Royal visit to the Okanagan on May 6, 1971. In its glowing coverage of the day, The Herald described the Queen’s visit as transforming Penticton “into a wonderland of fantasy,” and the Queen herself appearing “as if she descended from a cloud covered sky into an Eden with its white and pink orchard blossoms, its officials smart and polished, and its setting lush and inspiring, as only the Okanagan in spring can be.”

 Penticton Museum and Archives/Special to The Herald

Memorial for Queen, Monday at Veterans Park

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 is holding a memorial for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday at Veterans Park (beside the Penticton Courthouse) beginning at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to the brief service that includes a piper and colour guard.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced earlier Tuesday that Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday to mourn Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her state funeral in London.

"Declaring an opportunity for Canadians to mourn on Monday is going to be important," Trudeau said at a caucus retreat in New Brunswick on Tuesday.

He also said his government will be working with provinces and territories to ensure they're "aligned."

The Queen’s funeral will be televised live around the globe on Monday at 3 a.m. (PT).