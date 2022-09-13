Memorial for Queen, Monday at Veterans Park
The Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 is holding a memorial for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday at Veterans Park (beside the Penticton Courthouse) beginning at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to the brief service that includes a piper and colour guard.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced earlier Tuesday that Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday to mourn Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her state funeral in London.
"Declaring an opportunity for Canadians to mourn on Monday is going to be important," Trudeau said at a caucus retreat in New Brunswick on Tuesday.
He also said his government will be working with provinces and territories to ensure they're "aligned."
The Queen’s funeral will be televised live around the globe on Monday at 3 a.m. (PT).