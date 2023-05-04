There are approximately 85,000 people living with dementia in British Columbia. If current trends continue, B.C. will see one of the most dramatic increases in the number of people facing the disease, with nearly 250,000 people in the province diagnosed by 2050.
People across the province including right here in Penticton will have the opportunity to help mitigate this impact and raise funds for essential Alzheimer Society of B.C. programs and services at the charity’s flagship fundraiser on Sunday, May 28.
The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s, presented by Go Auto, helps provide critical supports for people affected by dementia, while breaking down stigma surrounding the disease.
Each of the 21 events across B.C. is dedicated to an honouree – an individual or group affected by dementia, or someone who has contributed to the lives of people living with the disease.
This year, Jill and Mick Gratton are being honoured at the walk in the South Okanagan for their contribution to the community and their desire to help other people affected by dementia.
In 1975, the couple emigrated to Penticton, where Mick initially built houses, eventually opening his own business designing and manufacturing wood stoves. Complex projects had always been easy for Mick, but around 2010, things began to change. Once-simple tasks were suddenly insurmountable. Episodes were brief, but frustrating, contributing to depression.
When the impact became tangible, Mick and Jill reached out to their doctor. Soon after, they were referred for a PET scan, which confirmed Mick had Alzheimer's disease. Since the diagnosis, Mick and Jill have chosen to live in the moment.
“The worst thing you can do is shut yourself away,” says Mick.
The couple takes advantage of programs that keep them active and social in their community. Mick attends a day program, which gives Jill the chance to spend time with a group of other caregivers. The two of them also attend the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s Minds in Motion social and fitness program. While the couple strives to live in the moment, it isn’t always easy.
“I get anxious because I know there’s something wrong,” says Mick.
“I can stop and turn around, and I don’t know what I’ve stopped to do. I might break down and cry. But then, I have a wonderful lady who looks after me.”
