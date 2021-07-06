B.C. Wildfire crews, already busy fighting more than 200 different forest fires across the province—70 of which are in the Kamloops Fire District— had two more spot fires added to their task Monday thanks to Mother Nature.
Lightning is believed to be the cause of the Nevertouch Lake fire 12 kilometre northeast of Big White and the West Oyama Lake fire east of Lake Country. Both were less than a hectare in size Tuesday afternoon, but were described as out of control.
Helicopters and ground crews were fighting both fires, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.
The largest fire in the area remains the Derickson Lake fire, which as of Tuesday morning had burned an estimted 1,140 hectares.
Located about 18 kilometres north of Big White, it is being fought using helicopters, air tankers, 23 ground crew firefighters and heavy equipment.
Like the two spot fires, it is also believed to have been started by lightning. It is described as currently out of control.