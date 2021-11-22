The grounds of the century-old Naramata Inn came alive with the sights and sounds of the season Saturday as families gathered for the second annual Christmas Light Up.
Just after dusk, over the sounds of children’s laughter, acclaimed chef and Inn co-owner Ned Bell lea the crowd in a final countdown to the lighting of over 25,000 bulbs.
Unlike last year when COVID-19 kept the number of spectators to a bare minimum, this year there was an open invitation to the event that featured a 10-metre tree of lights topped by a bright, blue star.
Visitors were invited to arrive early to sample some hot chocolate and cider.
The Inn’s team putting on the event included Bell’s wife Kate Colley, co-owner and the Inn’s director of brand experience, and their sons, Jet and Max.
According to Colley the entire point of having the lights at the iconic inn was in part to give back to the “wonderfully welcoming village” the family now calls home.
“It was a bright spot in an otherwise challenging week, and the number of kids and families who gathered to celebrate the onset of the holidays was particularly heartening,” she said about the turnout for the light up.
“As a small but mighty village, it's essential to get behind the things that lighten, brighten and support local families and residents, as well as visitors from other communities.”
After an “incredibly difficult” last two years, Bell believes they are finally turning the corner in the direction of a more positive future.
“I was able to speak at the church last Sunday and I’ll tell you there’s this palpable feeling of magic back to this wonderful place,” he told the people gathered Saturday.
“We’re really thrilled to be the current stewards of the Naramata Inn, we’re just thrilled to be here and making things delicious along the way.
“The light-up is something we’re going to do every year and we’re hoping to do it with the entire village next year.”
The couple and two friends purchased the Naramata Inn in February 2020 and have already become an integral part of life in the village.
The lights will remain on each evening through Christmas for people to enjoy.