Police are conducting an investigation after a pedestrian was struck by an alleged impaired driver in Vernon Thursday night.
On Thursday just before 9 p.m., North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a pedestrian involved collision at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and 20th Street in Vernon, police said in media release.
Officers arrived to find B.C. Emergency Health Services personnel were providing medical treatment to the victim.
The investigation determined the 14-year-old pedestrian was crossing 43rd Ave in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle making a left-hand turn onto 43rd Ave. from 20th St.
The victim was transported from the scene for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. While speaking to the driver, the investigating officer decided the woman may be impaired. The 44-year-old Vernon woman provided a breath sample which registered a fail on a roadside screening device, the release said.
She was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition under the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act and her vehicle was impounded for 30 days.