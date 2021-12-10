Penticton’s mayor says he and the rest of city council have no intention of reconsidering the expansion of paid parking in the downtown core as requested by a local business group.
Trevor Guerard, president of the Downtown Penticton Association, put forward the request prior to council’s late-November budget deliberations and once again afterwards.
The DPA asked council to not only bring back free one-hour parking to boost small businesses in the city centre, but also freeze taxes and use swollen reserve funds to pay for any proposed tax increases. The answer was no.
“Returning the one-hour free parking is a move that would cost them virtually nothing because those lots sit at less than 10% capacity almost 100% of the time,” said Guerard in an interview this week.
“They are not earning the revenue the city claimed they would. It would be a low-cost, goodwill gesture that would mean so much to so many businesses that are suffering and trying to recover during this extended period of economic difficulties.”
Guerard appreciates the city offering free metered parking downtown on Fridays and Saturdays in December, but says small businesses have seen a dramatic decrease in customers since metered parking downtown was expanded this past spring.
The DPA has also asked city staff to provide a detailed report on parking revenues to see if the projected windfall has materialized, but that request was also denied, said Guerard, whose family has own Guerard Furniture for the past 76 years.
“It’s a simple equation: Is parking making or losing money?” he said. “If it’s not making enough money, then why do we have paid parking? We’re not asking them to eliminate all paid parking, but bring back free parking for one hour so our seniors and citizens can make a quick trip downtown to shop or do business.”
The DPA will keep pushing for a financial review from staff.
“We want to know the exact numbers,” he said. “We want to see a financial review. If it’s working really well, fine, but if it’s not, we’re going to ask questions. That’s only fair.”
In response to Guerard’s concerns, Mayor John Vassilaki said the decision to charge for parking in the downtown core was unanimous and council has no intention of reconsidering it.
The city has just hired seven new bylaw enforcement officers and is pushing to hire several more RCMP officers and the revenue generated from parking is crucial to afford those additional bodies, he said.
“We’re not going to revisit this and I’ll tell you why,” continued Vassilaki. “The community, especially the downtown business owners through the DPA, has been pushing council to come up with ideas to fight crime in the community.
“The revenues we collect from parking downtown are going towards the safety and security of our community. Otherwise, there would be no way we could get the funding from taxpayers in order to take care of the additional police officers and bylaw officers we’ve hired or are looking to hire. The funding has to come from somewhere.”
The reality is paid parking is a part of life for residents across this province and most of Canada, said Vassilaki.
“There’s not one municipality that I’ve been to in British Columbia or elsewhere in Canada that doesn’t have paid parking downtown,” he said. “There’s no such thing as free asphalt anywhere that I know of.
“We have to keep up the maintenance of those parking lots, we have to pay for our roads and sidewalks. And you can’t forget this is one way where only the user pays. If you don’t use the lots, you don’t pay anything.”
Assertions that people won’t come downtown to shop just because of parking fees is “ridiculous” in his opinion, added Vassilaki.
“It doesn’t make sense. It’s not reality. People have to realize we have to come into the 21st Century just like everyone else. I know change is difficult for people to accept.”
Vassilaki said he will, however, ensure staff prepares a detailed report on parking revenues as quickly as possible.
The DPA is also holding out hope that council will reconsider the planned 5.7% tax increase for 2022, which is due to be finalized at a special meeting Dec. 14.
“They still haven’t signed their budget yet, so I still think there’s an opportunity for them to lower that tax increase,” said Guerard.
“I feel 5.7% is still way too high. That’s still on the table. We do appreciate they didn’t raise electricity rates again and that’s going on seven years straight. That’s good.”
More than $17 million was put into a variety of city reserve accounts in 2020, according to Guerard, at a time when businesses were struggling to survive in the pandemic.
The municipality “collected roughly $35 million in taxes in 2020, so we’re looking at nearly half the money they collected being put into the bank,” said Guerard.
“When we looked at those numbers, we figured there was ample surplus to freeze taxes for one year without having any huge jump down the road. Clearly the money is there.”