Thursday, April 13
• Opening night: No-Tell Hotel by Michael G. Wilmot, The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., for tickets visit: Eventbrite.ca, meet the cast following the performance
• Okanagan Fest of Ale Society presents 25 Years of Beer with Joe Wiebe, the Thirsty Writer, Cannery Brewing Co., 7 p.m., $30 ($25 for CAMRA members),
• Clancy’s Open Mic, house drums and amps supplied, bring your own instruments, Clancy’s Pub and Grill, 7-10:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• The Strange Beauty of Everyday Objects by Kathryn Gibson and Jacinta Ferrari, Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Mano Park Ave., Penticton, Wednesday through Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
• Spanish conversations, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., doors open at 10 a.m., line dance, 1 p.m.
• Thursday Night fun darts, Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m., acoustic jam night, 7 p.m., bring your instruments
• Osoyoos Rural Fire Protection District annual meeting, Osoyoos Fire Hall, 7:30 p.m.
• Hot Rockin’ Bingo, Slackwater Brewing Co., 7 p.m.
• Thirsty Thursday Trivia Night, Barley Mill Brew Pub, 7-9 p.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas (April 13-20): The Pope’s Exorcist (14A, 103 minutes); Renfield (14A, 93 minutes); AIR (14A, 112 minutes); The Super Mario Bros. Movie (G, 92 minutes); Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves (PG, 134 minutes); John Wick: Chapter 4 (14A, 169 minutes), for tickets: landmarkcinemas. com/showtimes/penticton
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: The Super Mario Bros. Movie, for showtimes visit: olivertheatre.ca
Friday, April 14
• Okanagan Fest of Ale, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, first of two days, 4-9 p.m., for tickets: valleyfirsttix.evenue.net
• BCHL junior A hockey, Wenatchee Wild at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., first game in best-of-seven quarter-final, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca or visit the SOEC box office
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub and Sports Bistro, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• Friday Night Live featuring Kyle Anderson, George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, Summerland, 7-9 p.m., $18 available at the door or summerlandarts.com
• Bingo, Oliver Seniors’ Centre, 1 p.m.
• South Okanagan Concert Series presents Ladom Ensemble, Venables Theatre, Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $29 ($2.50 for students), visit: venablestheatre.ca, shuttle from Osoyoos available call Janet at 250-495-6487
• Flag raising and naming ceremony, Okanagan Skaha School District 67 board office, 11 a.m., flags of the Penticton Indian Band and Okanagan Nation Alliance will be flown alongside those of Canada and British Columbia
• No-Tell Hotel by Michael G. Wilmot, The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., for tickets visit: Eventbrite.ca, meet the cast reception following the Friday performance
• Doug Cox and Linda McRae, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., food available 6-9 p.m., for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca or phone 250-490-9012
• Thrash Wrestling presents Rockin’ the Luso: The Rematch; LUSO Canadian Multicultural Society, 135 Winnipeg St., 7:30 p.m., $25 at the door or $20 in advance from One Boardshop or ticketseller.ca
• Fish and Chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11a.m.-1 p.m., karaoke with your host Candie, 7 p.m.-close
• Artist in Residence Victoria Jaenig, in partnership with the Ullus Collective, artist mixer, 3 p.m., The Leir House, 3 p.m.
• Open 8-ball tournament, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 9 a.m., intermediate and advanced line dancing, 1 p.m.
• Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival, musical theatre, Penticton United Church, sessions begin at 2:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
• Electric jam night hosted by the Desert Rockers band, Penticton Elks Lodge, 7 p.m., fish and chips, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., ball room dancing hall, 7 p.m.
• Dinner, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5-7 p.m., music with Glory Days, 7 p.m., featuring covers of Bruce Springsteen, Johnny Cash, The Eagles, CCR, The Beatles, Dire Straits and Alan Jackson
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub and Sports Bistro, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• Meat Draw, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 173, Osoyoos, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 15
• Day 2: Okanagan Fest of Ale, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, noon- 6 p.m., for tickets: valleyfirsttix.evenue.net, for a list of participating breweries and event details visit: festofale.ca
• Fest of Ale After Party, Slackwater Brewing Co., 7 p.m.-close, featuring Kuja Collective and opening vinyl set by DJ Spill
• Opening day: Penticton Farmers’ Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., bell-ringing at 8:25 a.m.
• BCHL junior A hockey, Wenatchee Wild at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., second game in best-of-seven quarter-final, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca or visit the SOEC box office
• Steve Hill, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $30, for tickets visit thedreamcafe.ca or phone 250-490-9012
• Meat draw, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2-4 p.m., branch general meeting for members, 11 a.m.
• Chair dance, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m., EZ line dance, 11 a.m., monthly social dinner, 5 p.m., baked ham with the fixings, tickets available from the centre required in advance
• Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival, musical theatre, Penticton United Church, sessions begin at 9 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.
• No-Tell Hotel by Michael G. Wilmot, The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., for tickets visit: Eventbrite.ca
• Ukrainian dinner, Penticton Elks Lodge, 5 p.m., music with Desert Rockers to follow, 6:30 p.m., plus: novice dart tourney, all day, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Burgers & fries, Fraternal Order of Eagles, noon-4 p.m., financial education, 11 a.m., Eagle races, 4 p.m.
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub and Sports Bistro, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• Meat Draw, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 173, Osoyoos, 4 p.m.
• Sip back in time on the SS Sicamous, 1-4 p.m., $50 includes six tasting experiences, a charcuterie plate, live music, silent auction, museum admission, for tickets: sssicamous.ca
• Penticton Roller Skate, Penticton Curling Club, 5-7 p.m. (all ages), 7-10 p.m. (adults only), $15 (adults) and $10 (13 and younger), skate rental available, ages 13 and under require a helmet, financial assistance available for those who face barriers in accessing events
• Live at the Met: Der Rosenkavalier, Strauss, Landmark Cinemas, 9 a.m., (German, 282 minutes), for tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
Sunday, April 16
• This is National Volunteer Week, April 16-22, thank you volunteers! Look for special section in The Herald on April 19
• Penticton Tune-Agers Choir and Orchestra presents It’s Showtime, Penticton United Church, 2 p.m., $15 ($5 for ages 12 and under), available in advance from Dragon’s Den on Front Street, Artisans of the Okanagan in Summerland and the church office
• Jazz Vespers, St. Saviour’s Anglican Church,150 Orchard Ave., 4-5:30 p.m., with Debi Johnson and Larry Crawford, mediation by Rev. Nick Pang, bring your parasols and hats for a parade, you may want to bring a cushion for added comfort, admission by donation
• Patrick Gilmour, live music, Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m.
• Northcote, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $30, for tickets visit thedreamcafe.ca or phone 250-490-9012
• 3-ball tournament, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
• Jeremy and the Jammers, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 2 p.m., $12 at the door, $10 in advance, featuring Jerry Van Dale, Debbie Liebrecht, Mary Baraniski and Yvonne Wadden
• No-Tell Hotel by Michael G. Wilmot, The Cannery Stage, 2 p.m. matinee, presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., for tickets visit: Eventbrite.ca
• Meat draw, dog races and last-man standing, Penticton Elks Lodge, 2 p.m.
• Meat draw, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 4 p.m., pool, 12:30 p.m.
• Bingo, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 173, Osoyoos, 3 p.m.
• Cribbage tournament, Oliver Seniors’ Centre, 9:30 a.m., for additional details: oliverseniorcenter.com/events-calendar or phone: 250-498-6142
Monday, April 17
• Whist, Oliver Seniors’ Centre, 5876 Airport Road in Oliver, 1 p.m., for more details on the services offered visit: oliverseniorcentre.com
• Euchre, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 6 p.m., 8-ball pool, 6:30 p.m.
• Euchre, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 6 p.m.
• Mah Jong, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m., live and learn, blood pressure clinic, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18
• Penticton City Council meets, City Hall, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., to view the meeting live or to read the agenda package: penticton.ca (agenda will be posted Friday by noon)
• Town of Oliver Council meets, Council Chambers, sessions begin at 3 p.m. (special meeting) and 7 p.m., to read the agenda: oliver.ca
• Okanagan Skaha School District 67, business committee meeting, 4 p.m., IMC building, 425 Jermyn Ave.
• Open Mic, with your host Will Schlackl, Highway 97 Brewing, 6-8 p.m.
• First day: Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise Gently-Used Books, Games and Puzzles Sale, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Penticton Curling Club, proceeds to local projects (drop off donations April 15-16, 9 a.m.-noon at the curling club)
• Ali Hassan, Does This taste Funny, Venables Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $35, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• Artist in the Gallery presented by Summerland Community Arts Council, George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre, Tuesday through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• The Dart Dolls, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
• Beginner i-pad, 10 a.m., Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, Tuesday lunch special, 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m., beginner ukulele, 3:15 p.m.
• Now showing at the Penticton Museum: Made Right Here: Penticton’s Built Heritage, find out where Cherryland is, see some beautiful flat-top homes, learn about the Leir House built by Hugh Leir’s sawmill employees, Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a..-5 p.m., by donation (suggested at $2)
• Bingo, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 173, Osoyoos, 3 p.m.
• Vision and Variety with Twyla Exner and Barry Rafuse, The Art Gallery, Osoyoos, Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
• Tremendous Trivia, Slackwater Brewing Co., 7-9 p.m.
• Open Mic hosted by Tristan Teele, Barley Mill Brew Pub, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19
• International Fly Fishing Film Festival, Slackwater Brewing Co., 7 p.m., $15, for advance tickets: showclix.com
• Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise Gently-Used Books, Games and Puzzles Sale, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Penticton Curling Club, proceeds to local projects
• Canasta, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
• Chair yoga, 9 a.m., Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, ukulele, 6:30 p.m.
• Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival, classical dance, Cleland Theatre, sessions begin at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub and Sports Bistro, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Thursday, April 20
• Regional District Okanagan Similkameen meets, 101 Martin Street, committees at 9 a.m., regular business at 1 p.m., to view agenda: rdos.bc.ca
• Glengarry Figure Skating Club presents Alice, South Okanagan Events Centre, 6 p.m., $15 (12 and under are free), buy tickets at the door or in advance at glengarryfsc.com or at The Dragon’s Den
• Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise Gently-Used Books, Games and Puzzles Sale, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Penticton Curling Club, proceeds to local projects (sales runs daily until Saturday, April 22)
• The Half Life of Marie Curie by Lauren Gunderson, Tempest Theatre, 7 p.m., with Kate Twa and Denise Kenney, $35, purchase on Eventbrite.ca
• Steve Dawson and the Hooded Mergansers, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $35, tickets at: thedreamcafe.ca
• Rising Stars of Southern Okanagan Secondary School: Spring Youth Music Showcase, Venables Theatre, Oliver, 7:30 p.m., featuring Maya Baerg, McKenna Burns, Emma Cottam, Olivia Goncalves, Maya Kriesel, Ethan Pearle and Ezra Toon, $15 for tickets: venablestheatre.ca/
• Carpet bowling, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 10:30 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., doors open at 10 a.m., table tennis, 3:15 p.m.
• Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival, classical dance, Cleland Theatre, sessions begin at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
• No-Tell Hotel by Michael G. Wilmot, The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., for tickets visit: Eventbrite.ca
