Four years after Penticton taxpayers shelled out $1.15 million to settle a lawsuit related to a leaky waterfront apartment building on Marina Way, the complex’s design is causing new headaches for a proposed 99-unit development on the adjacent property.
In partnership with three other firms, Penticton-based Wildstone Construction Group has proposed a new development called Beach House, which would incorporate a 10-storey tower and townhouses on five adjacent lots (206 Marina Way, and 201, 203, 225 and 247 Vancouver Ave.)
The two-storey townhouse buildings would be oriented along Marina Way and along the west side of the site adjacent to Lakeview Terraces.
While there would be a two-metre setback between the Beach House and Lakeview Terraces, it might not be enough.
Units on the east side of Lakeview Terraces look directly onto the Beach House site and have a zero-metre setback, meaning their patios extend right to the property line and some mechanical venting equipment actually extends over it.
“Staff consider that this is a hardship as the (Beach House) site is not able to realize the full lot potential along the eastern property line,” said city planner Nicole Capewell in her report to council.
Wildstone president Mark Melissen told council an earlier version of the Beach House plans called for the tower to be located next to Lakeview Terraces, but the tower was relocated partly due to neighbours’ concerns and replaced with two-storey townhouses that will be placed over top of the entrance to an underground parkade.
“We do acknowledge that no development can be absolutely perfect and that there are neighbours that may have some concerns with this, but when we looked at building a 24-metre tower or even a four-storey townhouse or anything directly adjacent to any of the (Lakeview Terraces) units, this was still a better option, in our opinion,” said Melissen.
The project was in front of council mainly for approval of a variance to allow the planned 35-metre tower to exceed the 24-m height limit in the zoning bylaw.
Coun. Judy Sentes said the height variation doesn’t appear to be a major concern for neighbours or elected officials – the tower would be on the northwest corner of the site across from the Penticton Art Gallery – but the Beach House’s proximity to Lakeview Terraces is still a live issue.
Sentes suggested the townhouse buildings would negatively impact the views of residents on the lower floors of the west side of the Lakeview Terraces and block light from entering their units.
“This is a quality of life (issue) and in my opinion it’s a health-related issue,” said Sentes.
The rest of council shared Sentes’ concerns and voted unanimously to table the issue to allow Beach House designers additional time to work with city staff on a solution to the Lakeview Terraces problem.
Beach House is the third development proposed for the site since 2008, when a developer walked away from a planned four-storey project. A seven-storey tower was approved for the site in 2017, but also failed to come to fruition.
Lakeview Terraces was completed in 2006 and almost immediately started leaking due to poor design and construction practices, according to a lawsuit filed by the strata association in 2010 against the city, builder, developer and others.
The matter was settled out of court by all parties in 2018. The city paid out $1.15 million as an acknowledgement of the shortcomings in its permitting and inspection processes.